Tuxedos and Gowns: The Upscale Adult Prom

Adult Prom 2019
  • Date/time: May 18th
  • Venue: Big Chill
  • Address: 911 East Morehead Street, #100, Charlotte, NC, 28204
  • Web: More Info

Invite your special sweetheart or get the gang together and join us for an adult evening dancing, fun, food and drinks!
Enjoy an evening out and come dance the Night away to the sounds of the Tre’ King Band and DJ Ken DJ-Khaos Padgett at Charlotte’s Premier Event Venue, The Big Chill!

This event is for couples, singles, girls night out, guys night out, bachlorette/bachelor groups and much more!

Butlered Hors d’oeuvres will be served / Cash Bar / Live Band / DJ

Tuxedos / Growns / Suits / Cocktail Dresses / Etc.

Tickets are limited and once they’re gone they’re gone!

*** ALL TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED BY MAY 10th ***

Photos
