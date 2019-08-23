Back To Events

SOUTHERN WOMEN’S SHOW 2019

Add to Calendar
Southern Women's Show
  • Date/time: August 25th
  • Venue: Charlotte Convention Center
  • Address: 501 South College Street, Charlotte, NC, 28202
  • Web: More Info

The Southern Women’s Show is Charlotte’s favorite event for women!  CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!

Discover hundreds of boutiques filled with the latest fashions, trendy jewelry, gourmet treats, health and beauty, and so much more. Enjoy fashion shows, top chefs, and celebrity guests. Bring your mom, sister, and best friend and spend the day doing everything you love!

Show Hours:

Friday, August 23: 10am-7pm

Saturday, August 24: 10am-7pm

Sunday, August 25: 11am-5pm

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Everyone’s In Trouble: MTV Announces Series Where People…
 2 days ago
08.21.19
Be Safe, Y’all: Four Students From Spelman &…
 2 days ago
08.21.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Matrix 4’ Has Officially Been…
 3 days ago
08.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close