SOUTHERN WOMEN’S SHOW 2019

- Date/time: August 25th
- Venue: Charlotte Convention Center
- Address: 501 South College Street, Charlotte, NC, 28202
- Web: More Info
Discover hundreds of boutiques filled with the latest fashions, trendy jewelry, gourmet treats, health and beauty, and so much more. Enjoy fashion shows, top chefs, and celebrity guests. Bring your mom, sister, and best friend and spend the day doing everything you love!
Show Hours:
Friday, August 23: 10am-7pm
Saturday, August 24: 10am-7pm
Sunday, August 25: 11am-5pm
