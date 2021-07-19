Back To Events

Self Care Summer Debutantes Event

Self Care Summer No 1
  • Date/time: July 24th
  • Venue: Urban MedSpa
  • Phone: 704-971-9191
  • Address: 8535 Cliff Cameron Dr, #116, Charlotte, NC, 28269
  • Web: More Info
You’re invited! Rejoin self-care society with Urban Medspa at their Self-Care Summer Debutantes Ball, an evening designed to delight, inspire, and educate featuring Rachel Roff, founder of Urban Skin Rx. Wear your finest or come as you are.

Check out the super specials available only on July 24, 2021. Available for purchase either in-person or call 704-971-9191.

• Live Demos of Cosmetic Injectables & Skin Tightening

• 20% Off Regular Price Products & Services

• Special Gift Bag for the First 20 Attendees

Help us keep everyone safe. We encourage you to wear a mask if you are not vaccinated.

Self Care Summer No 2

Source: C. Moore / Urban Medspa

