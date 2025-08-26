Listen Live
Room 112 Tour featuring Case & Total

Room 112
  • Date/time: Feb 5
  • Venue: Ovens Auditorium
  • Address: 2900 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28205
112 – Room 112 Tour

With special guests Total & Case

Ovens Auditorium Charlotte on 2/5

