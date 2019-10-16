REAL Life Coaching: Preparing For 2020 Using “Goal Setting Strategies”

- Date/time: October 24th
- Venue: WEBINAR
- Web: More Info
R.E.A.L. LIFE COACHING: Preparing For 2020 Using “Goal Setting Strategies”
Be proactive, don’t go into another year searching for a clear plan, but have your “STRATEGIC PLAN” in place and ready to implement at the “START OF 2020.”
PURPOSE:
To assist you in defining and bringing clarity to your visions and goals. Co-creating with you, a strategic plan to accomplish your objectives while providing support and accountability.
R.E.A.L. LIFE COACHING
Relevant: We coach from the perspective of where the individual is currently.
Effective: Developing sizable goals that makes changes more attainable.
Aligned: We help individuals develop congruency between their values, personality, and giftings.
Liberating: Identifying and removing obstacles and internal contradictions.
TIMING:
7:30pm – 8:30pm Webinar via Zoom
AGENDA:
Oct. 24: Vision & Goal Setting
Nov. 07: Visioneering: Building Your Vision
Nov. 14: From Vision To Goals
Nov. 21: Understanding The Why Of Your Goals
Dec. 05: Taking Action
GOAL:
To participate in group discussions empowering us to move forward in identifying and accomplishing our goals whether it’s being more organized, going back to school, starting a business, etc. Joining with you to co-create your strategic plan now to provide direction and motivation for implementation in 2020.