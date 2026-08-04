Prep For Success 2026: Back-To-School Supply Drive

105.3 RNB & Praise 102.5FM/610 AM are teaming up with Classroom Central for the Prep for Success 2026 Back-to-School Supply Drive. Stop by the Walmart Supercenter on Independence Boulevard this Friday, August 7th, from 10am to 3pm, and help stock local classrooms with the supplies teachers and students need to start the year off right.

Details:

📅 Friday, August 7th | 10am–3pm

📍 Walmart Supercenter, 3850 E. Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205

🎒 Supporting Classroom Central