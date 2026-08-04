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Prep For Success 2026: Back-To-School Supply Drive

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Colorful school supplies and backpack with text "Prep for Success 2020" and logos for Jiffy Lube, Atrium Health, and NCDHHS.
  • Date/time: Aug 7, 10:00am to 3:00pm
  • Venue: Walmart Supercenter
  • Address: 3850 E. Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205
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Prep For Success 2026: Back-To-School Supply Drive

105.3 RNB & Praise 102.5FM/610 AM are teaming up with Classroom Central for the Prep for Success 2026 Back-to-School Supply Drive. Stop by the Walmart Supercenter on Independence Boulevard this Friday, August 7th, from 10am to 3pm, and help stock local classrooms with the supplies teachers and students need to start the year off right.

Details:
📅 Friday, August 7th | 10am–3pm
📍 Walmart Supercenter, 3850 E. Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205
🎒 Supporting Classroom Central

Colorful school supplies and text promoting "Prep for Success 2020" event sponsored by Jiffy Lube to help students start the school year ready to learn.

Thank you to our sponsors!

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NCDHHS logo and "988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline" text against a navy blue background.
Atrium Health logo in teal and white colors.
Jiffy lube logo in red text
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