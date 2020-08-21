No Grease Barber School Discounted Hair Cuts!

No Grease! Barber School is Now Enrolling and offering $8 Adult haircuts on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays!

To enroll in our barbering program you must: complete an application, have a copy of High school Diploma or GED, and have a valid I.D.

Applications for Enrollment are available online at nogreasebarberschool.com or visit us at 3120 Wilkinson Blvd. Suite D-1 Financial aid is available for those that qualify.

