No Grease Barber School Discounted Hair Cuts!

- Date/time: August 31st
- Venue: No Grease Barber Schoo
- Phone: (980) 819-9481
- Address: 3120 Wilkinson Blvd., Unit-D1, Charlotte, NC, 28208
- Web: More Info
No Grease! Barber School is Now Enrolling and offering $8 Adult haircuts on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays!
To enroll in our barbering program you must: complete an application, have a copy of High school Diploma or GED, and have a valid I.D.
Applications for Enrollment are available online at nogreasebarberschool.com or visit us at 3120 Wilkinson Blvd. Suite D-1 Financial aid is available for those that qualify.
