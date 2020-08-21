Back To Events

No Grease Barber School Discounted Hair Cuts!

No Grease Barberschool August
  • Date/time: August 31st
  • Venue: No Grease Barber Schoo
  • Phone: (980) 819-9481
  • Address: 3120 Wilkinson Blvd., Unit-D1, Charlotte, NC, 28208
  • Web: More Info

No Grease! Barber School is Now Enrolling and offering $8 Adult haircuts on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays!

To enroll in our barbering program you must: complete an application, have a copy of High school Diploma or GED, and have a valid I.D.

Applications for Enrollment are available online at nogreasebarberschool.com or visit us at 3120 Wilkinson Blvd. Suite D-1 Financial aid is available for those that qualify.

