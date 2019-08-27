National Association of Black Women 10th Anniversary Gala

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc. – Queen City Metropolitan Chapter (QCMC) invites you to our 10th Year Anniversary Gala: A Night Under the Stars, A Red Carpet Affair on September 14, 2019, 7:00 PM – 12:00 A.M. at the Embassy Suites in Concord, NC. The Evening will be hosted by Comedian Sylvia Traymore. Evening sounds by Sai the Violinist and DJ CK.

The Gala will be a celebration of our work in the Queen City for the past ten years and it is our hope that you will be able to join us on this milestone occasion. We will recognize four scholarship winners and honor four African American women who have made a difference in the Charlotte and surrounding communities in the areas of: Health, Education, Economic Empowerment, and Public Policy.

Tickets may be purchased at ncbw-qcmc.org or call 980-552-0253.

Also On 105.3 RnB: