Madea's Farewell Play Tour

Tyler Perry recently shocked fans of his most beloved character, Mabel “Madea” Simmons, by announcing that he would be ending the near 20-year run of the mouthy, grey-haired senior citizen who started it all!

Joining Perry will be his all-star friends, and supporting cast, Tamela & David Mann and Cassi Davis Patton!

Tyler Perry’s Madea Farewell Play Tour will visit Spectrum Center on Saturday, January 25, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, January 26, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at the Spectrum Center box office or CLICK HERE!

