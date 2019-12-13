Madea's Farewell Play Tour

- Date/time: January 25th
- Venue: Spectrum Charter Communications
- Phone: (704) 688-9000
- Address: 333 E Trade St, Charlotte, NC, 28202
- Web: More Info
Tyler Perry recently shocked fans of his most beloved character, Mabel “Madea” Simmons, by announcing that he would be ending the near 20-year run of the mouthy, grey-haired senior citizen who started it all!
Joining Perry will be his all-star friends, and supporting cast, Tamela & David Mann and Cassi Davis Patton!
Tyler Perry’s Madea Farewell Play Tour will visit Spectrum Center on Saturday, January 25, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, January 26, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at the Spectrum Center box office or CLICK HERE!
