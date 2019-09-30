Back To Events

Join us this Thursday at the Charlotte Mega Career Fair at Ovens Auditorium from 10 am-2 pm!!

  • Date/time: October 3rd, 10:00am to 2:00pm
  • Venue: Ovens Auditorium
  • Address: 2700 East Independence Boulevard, Charlotte, NC, 28205
  • Web: More Info

Join us this Thursday at the Charlotte Mega Career Fair presented by Career Center of the Carolinas, Central Piedmont Community College, JobFinders and Ovens Auditorium.

Bring your resume on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at Ovens Auditorium, 2700 East Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205. To register, please go to:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/over-1000-jobs-mega-career-fair-fall-finale-tickets-53525000718

October 3 Mega Career Fair Flyer

Source: Career Center of the Carolinas

Photos
