Back To Events

Join Alight Solutions at the Charlotte Mega Career Fair on June 27th, 2019

Add to Calendar
  • Date/time: June 27th, 10:00am to 2:00pm
  • Venue: Concord Mills Mall
  • Address: 8111 Concord Mills Boulevard, Concord, NC, 28027
  • Web: More Info

Join Alight Solutions for the 2019 Charlotte Mega Career Fair on Thursday, June 27th at the Concord Mills Mall, 8111 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord, NC 28027. The event begins at 10 AM and runs until 2:00 PM. Dress for success and bring plenty of copies of your resume!!!  You can register for this event at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mega-career-fair-and-networking-event-charlotte-nc-tickets-53523359810

Charlotte Mega Career Fair

Source: Radio One Charlotte

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
*Sigh* ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’…
 6 days ago
06.17.19
Pride: 6 Scenes From ‘Pose’ That Prove Love…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin…
 2 weeks ago
06.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close