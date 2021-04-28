Back To Events

In Real Life Comedy Tour – June 18th

Add to Calendar
  • Date/time: June 18th
  • Venue: Bojangles Entertainment Complex
  • Address: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Web: More Info
1053rnb app

In Real Life Comedy Tour

Featuring

Sommore, Mike Epps, Kountry Wayne, Dc Young Fly

June 18th Bojangles Coliseum

North American Ent

Source: Client imaging – Flyer / NAE Flyer

Additional Info:  Doors 6pm. Show 7pm.
Parking is included in the ticket price. Seats will be sold in pods. Ticket delivery will be mobile only.
All purchase transactions will be cashless. Purchases can be made with a debit card or credit card; matching ID required. Concessions will be available with limited grab-and-go food and beverage items.
All dates, acts, & ticket prices subject to change without notice. All tickets are subject to applicable service fees via all points of sale.

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
“Snowfall’s” Cast And Crew Weigh In On THAT…
 2 months ago
03.03.21
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…
 3 months ago
01.25.21
Viral: A Thread Of Our Favorite Bernie Sanders…
 3 months ago
01.20.21
Photos
Close