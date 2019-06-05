Back To Events

HEAVY HITTERS OF SOUL FESTIVAL

Heavy Hitters of Soul Festival
  • Date/time: July 27th
  • Venue: Kannapolis Intimidator Stadium
  • Phone: 800-560-2108
  • Address: 2888 Moose Road, Kannapolis, NC, 28083
ItsDoable, Inc. is proud to bring the HEAVY-HITTERS of Soul to Cabarrus County in an Upscale Southern Soul Experience.  You will hear a unique blend of national and local recording artists. TRULY an event that  YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS!

Featuring Black Diamond, Big ROBB, Lacee, Lenny Williams, Evelyn Champagne King, Sir Charles Jones, Big Pokey, Glenn Jones, Calvin Richardson, Sunshine Anderson and More!!

