HBCU CULTURE WEEKEND – AUG 23-24

- Date/time: August 24th
- Venue: Sirrine Stadium
- Phone: 678.804.5994
- Address: 100 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC, 29601
- Web: More Info
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS
Weekend Event Schedule
ONE BIG HBCU HOMECOMING
HBCU CULTURE BATTLE OF THE BANDS
$20 Early Bird Tickets
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24 | Gates Open 5pm | Showtime 6:30pm
Location: Sirrine Stadium, Greenville, SC
Event will include: Field Show Exhibition, 5th Quarter On Field Battle & Mass Band Performance (Whitney Houston Tribute)
————————————————————————————
One HBCU Fan Fest – Free Event
***Friday August 23 – 3pm – 10pm***
Location: Sirrine Stadium Lot
Includes: Live DJ, Food Trucks, Vendors, Kids Zone
&
5:30pm – Kingdom Plug Live – Inspiration Concert
Featuring:
– Jekaylyn Carr
– Bernard Williams
– Local Opener TBA
7:30pm – Greek Step Show
Featuring:
– Participants TBA
– Special Guest Performer TBA
***Saturday August 24 – 12pm – 5pm***
Location: Sirrine Stadium Lot, Greenville, SC
Includes: Live DJ, Food Trucks, Vendors, Kids Zone
College & Career Fair
Block Party
Band Battle on The Block – 4 High Schools TBA