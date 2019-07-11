Back To Events

HBCU CULTURE WEEKEND – AUG 23-24

HBCU Culture Weekend
  • Date/time: August 24th
  • Venue: Sirrine Stadium
  • Phone: 678.804.5994
  • Address: 100 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC, 29601
Weekend Event Schedule

ONE BIG HBCU HOMECOMING


HBCU CULTURE BATTLE OF THE BANDS

 $20 Early Bird Tickets
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24 | Gates Open 5pm  | Showtime 6:30pm
Location: Sirrine Stadium, Greenville, SC


Event will include: Field Show Exhibition, 5th Quarter On Field Battle & Mass Band Performance (Whitney Houston Tribute)
————————————————————————————

One HBCU Fan Fest – Free Event
***Friday August 23 – 3pm – 10pm***
Location: Sirrine Stadium Lot

Includes: Live DJ, Food Trucks, Vendors, Kids Zone
&
5:30pm – Kingdom Plug Live – Inspiration Concert
Featuring:
– Jekaylyn Carr
– Bernard Williams
– Local Opener TBA

7:30pm – Greek Step Show
Featuring:
– Participants TBA
– Special Guest Performer TBA

***Saturday August 24 – 12pm – 5pm***
Location: Sirrine Stadium Lot, Greenville, SC
Includes: Live DJ, Food Trucks, Vendors, Kids Zone

College & Career Fair

 Block Party
Band Battle on The Block – 4 High Schools TBA

