Enroll Now In The After School Construction Zone!

At The AfterSchool Construction Zone, we take care to provide our students with high quality services personalized for their unique needs. For more information, please call (704) 494-4115 or CLICK HERE.

Before School Care

The Before School Care Program will offer breakfast or students can bring their own breakfast. There are no scheduled activities but students will have materials to play games, do their homework or computer enrichment. Students are either taken to school via ASCZ transportation or CMS bus.

After School Care

In After School care, kids engage in physical, learning and imaginative activities that encourages them to explore who they are and what they can achieve. In addition to supplementing what they have learned in school, they participate in interactive learning models that engage critical thinking skills, get assistance with their homework from trained ASCZ staff, have a chance to socialize with each other, and form long-lasting friendships that enhance their development, growth and self-confidence.