DJ SNS “ALL BLACK” BAD BOY BIRTHDAY BASH @ STATS PERFORMING LIVE BLACK ROB

DJ SNS - Bday Bash
  • Date/time: December 20th
  • Venue: STATS Bar
  • Address: 3425 David Cox Rd, Charlotte, NC, 28269

Calling all the Sags in the City!!!! Come out and party with the Great Show DJ SNS as he Black Out’s the city Bad Boy Style… And he brought out a few of his Bad Boy Friends Performing Live Black Rob (Like Whoa)
So come celebrate your birthday or just come check out that Bad Boy Vibe!!!

Hosted by 105.3’s Olympia D this will be a night to remember…..

Ain’t no party like a Bad Boy Party!! DJ SNS; Black Rob; Olympia D; Its SAG Season so Lets Dance!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Cost: Early Bird $15
http://www.djsnsbadboybday.eventbrite.com

Photos
