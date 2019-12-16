- Date/time: December 20th
- Venue: STATS Bar
- Address: 3425 David Cox Rd, Charlotte, NC, 28269
DJ SNS “ALL BLACK” BAD BOY
BIRTHDAY BASH @ STATS
PERFORMING LIVE BLACK ROB
Calling all the Sags in the City!!!! Come out and party with the Great Show DJ SNS as he Black Out’s the city Bad Boy Style… And he brought out a few of his Bad Boy Friends Performing Live Black Rob (Like Whoa)
So come celebrate your birthday or just come check out that Bad Boy Vibe!!!
Hosted by 105.3’s Olympia D this will be a night to remember…..
Ain’t no party like a Bad Boy Party!! DJ SNS; Black Rob; Olympia D; Its SAG Season so Lets Dance!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Cost: Early Bird $15
http://www.djsnsbadboybday.eventbrite.com
