Community Impact Day featuring Kindred the Family Soul and LaLa Milan

Join 105.3 RNB for Spectrum Community Day October 12th at The Movement School on Freedom Drive.

Free Event for the whole family. Performances by Kindred The Family Soul. Special guest Muggsy Bogues.

Spectrum is committed to improving communities and impacting lives where our customers and employees live and work. Each year, Spectrum celebrates local communities by hosting a Community Impact Day and you are invited to join in on the fun!

We’re hosting an outdoor resource fair at the Movement School on Freedom Drive – come check out the nonprofit booths, Spectrum job recruiters, food trucks, live music and performances, local radio DJ spinning music, giveaways and special guests.

The first 250 families will receive a free Safe & Healthy Home Kit – while supplies last.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Saturday, October 12

Time: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Location: The Movement School – 2701 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

10:00 am Mentor Session beings

11:00 am Community Impact Day Resource Fair begins

11:30 am Meet & Greet: Muggsy Bogues (until 1:30 pm)

11:30 am Face painting: fab Faces by Ebony (until 1:30 pm)

12:00 pm Main Stage: Remarks from special guests (Celebrities and elected officials)

12:30 pm Main Stage: performance by Kindred the Family Soul

2:00 pm Community Impact Day Resource Fair ends

PARTICIPANTS:

105.3 WOSF, Nickelodeon, BET, Right Moves for Youth, Charlotte Family Housing, Charlotte Fire Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte, Urban League of Central Carolinas, and more!

MENTORING SESSION

Special Opportunity for Young People:

Spectrum is hosting a 90-minute mentoring session from 10:00am-11:30am featuring a panel of distinguished mentors from a variety of industries to share their personal challenges and successes in achieving their goals. This is a must-attend event focusing on the importance of making good life decisions. Space is limited, please register here.

