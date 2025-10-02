- Date/time: Apr 12
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Phone: 7046889000
- Address: 333 E.Trade St, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28202
Cardi B – Little Miss Drama Tour
Spectrum Center Charlotte on Sunday 4/12
7:30PM
