{WATCH} Black Girl Magic

Black women radiate beauty… power…resilience! Celebrate BLACK GIRL MAGIC with us Tuesday, March 30TH on Facebook LIVE.

Join Olympia D of 105.3 RNB, Melanie Pratt of PRAISE 100.9, and Jackie Paige of 92.7 THE BLOCK as they moderate a conversation with Special Guest, Tonia Lewis the international success mentor, Ohavia Philips; talk show host of The Oh Show, and Lakeisha Armstrong-Grier of Urban Med Spa. Watch and listen as these women give inspiring stories and advice on cultivating black girl magic.

