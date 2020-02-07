Best of 90’s-2000’s R&B vs Hiphop Mr. Cheeks + Sunshine Anderson & Dj SNS

- Date/time: February 27th
- Venue: Howl at the Moon
- Phone: 704-649-5128
- Address: 210 E. Trade Street 3rd Floor, Epicentre, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28202
- Web: More Info
FLOYD HODGE * GET LIVE ENT. Presents:
Welcome to Charlotte • JUMPBALL 8
Best of 90’s R&B -vs- Hiphop
CI TOURNAMENT WEEKEND EDITION!
Starring Grammy Award Winning Mr. CHEEKS of Lost boys & Sunshine Anderson & Bad Boys Own DJ SNS performing Live!
105.3 R&b Broadcasting Live from Howl at the Moon
Mr. CHEEKS PERFORMING all his Hits
The Sexiest Thursday Night Tourney Party Period
Thursday February 27nd 2020 | 9:00pm-2:00am
FREE ENTRY TICKET IS only VALID B4 10:30pm W/RSVP (one ticket per person)
doors open approximately at 9:00pm Early Arrival is Suggested!
Music by 105.3 own: Dj Stacy Blackman • Dj Polo • Dj SNS
Host 105.3 own: Eddie Owens & Sunshine Anderson
You Don’t want to Miss this Show! This will be a Sell out!
Dress code: Chic, Camera ready
No Sport attire, No Solid tee’s, No Hoodies
All sneakers are acceptable!
VIP Lounges • 2 Fully Stocked Bars • Dance floor & Outside Patio • conveniently located Uptown in Epicentre
• 10 HDTV’s • Premium Lights & Sounds
For tables & VIP packages call 704-649-5128 Floyd Hodge
Get your “ADVANCED TICKETS NOW” PRICE DUE to INCREASE!!!!
(avoid long lines & high door prices) Early Arrival is Suggested!
ALL SALES ARE FINAL (NO REFUNDS)
