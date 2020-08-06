Back To School with Cricket Wireless!

105.3RnB and Cricket Wireless are getting kids geared up for back to school! Visit these greater Charlotte locations for free school supplies, masks and (limited) free haircut vouchers!

In East Charlotte, visit 7309 E. Independence.

In North Charlotte visit 5700 University Pointe Blvd

In South Charlotte visit 8116 South Tryon St.

On the West Side your store is located at 3250 Wilkinson Blvd.

That’s free school supplies, masks, and (limited) free haircut vouchers at all of these Cricket Wireless locations!

Sponsored in part by Da Lucky Spot Barbershop, Motivation Marketing and The Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Department.

