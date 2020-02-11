Back To Events

105.3 RnB presents Day Party 6 w/ DJ Stacey Blackman and Friends

1053 RNB Day Party
  • Date/time: February 27th
  • Venue: Suite 210 in the Epicentre
  • Phone: 9808750955
  • Address: 210 East Trade Street, Charlotte, NC, 28202
  • Web: More Info
Music by DJ Stacey Blackman & DJ 360

Thursday , Feb 27 from 1 pm – 7 pm at @suitecharlotte in the @epicentrenc

Free w/ RSVP until 230 pm – Tickets/RSVP – 1053rnbdayparty6.eventbrite.com

Tables: 980.875.0955 or party@suitecharlotte.com

#ciaa #ciaaweekend #ciaaweekend2020 #louiveemydj #suitecharlotte #charlottenightlife #clt #queencity #atl #sc #southcarolina #columbiasc #rockhillsc #greenvillesc #nc #northcarolina #rdu #greensboro #fayettevillenc #hbcu #music #rnb #hiphop #soul #reggae #reggaeton

