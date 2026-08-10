- Date/time: Aug 10 to Aug 31
- Venue: Jiffy Lube (Location Listed)
105.3 RNB & Praise Charlotte Team Up with Jiffy Lube for Prep for Success 2026
Donate just $5 at participating Jiffy Lube locations and get $10 off your next oil change — while helping Charlotte students start the school year ready to learn.
Every dollar benefits Classroom Central. 🎒✏️
Participating Jiffy Lube Locations:
216 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
1201 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Matthews, NC 28105
2105 West Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110
207 North Polk Street, Pineville, NC 28134
2024 East WT Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28215
9710 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28270
20116 West Catawba Avenue, Cornelius, NC 28301
300 West Plaza Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117
2109 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28054
1125 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville, NC 27208
721 Jake Alexander Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28147
4565 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209
8315 W. WT Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28216
742 Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732
8170 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill (Indian Land), SC 29707
115 Evergreen Road, Clover (Lake Wylie), SC 29710