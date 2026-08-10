105.3 RNB & Praise Charlotte Team Up with Jiffy Lube for Prep for Success 2026

Donate just $5 at participating Jiffy Lube locations and get $10 off your next oil change — while helping Charlotte students start the school year ready to learn.

Every dollar benefits Classroom Central. 🎒✏️

Participating Jiffy Lube Locations:

216 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213

1201 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Matthews, NC 28105

2105 West Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110

207 North Polk Street, Pineville, NC 28134

2024 East WT Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28215

9710 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28270

20116 West Catawba Avenue, Cornelius, NC 28301

300 West Plaza Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117

2109 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28054

1125 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville, NC 27208

721 Jake Alexander Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28147

4565 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209

8315 W. WT Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28216

742 Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732

8170 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill (Indian Land), SC 29707

115 Evergreen Road, Clover (Lake Wylie), SC 29710