Rabies Warning Issued After Baby Goats at NC Mobile Zoo

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina health officials are warning families to take precautions after four baby goats at Farm Adventures, a mobile petting zoo, tested positive for rabies.

Officials say the goats may have been exposed to a rabid skunk that entered their enclosure. The animals were present at events across several North Carolina counties, raising concerns that visitors — including children — may have come into contact with them. The four goats were euthanized to prevent further spread of the virus. (https://www.wbtv.com)

Health officials are urging anyone who touched, fed, was scratched or bitten by the goats during the possible exposure period to contact their local health department for a risk assessment. Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms develop, but timely medical treatment can prevent the disease from developing. (https://www.wbtv.com)

For parents, this is a serious reminder that those fun family outings can sometimes come with unexpected health risks. Officials are emphasizing that people should not wait for symptoms before seeking guidance if they believe they may have been exposed.

Here at 105.3 RNB, we’re reminding our families across Charlotte and the Carolinas: if you or your child visited Farm Adventures and interacted with the goats, make that call to your local health department. Don’t take chances when it comes to rabies.

And remember — teach our kids to enjoy animals while also giving them a little space and respecting safety rules. A fun day at the petting zoo should end with memories, not a medical emergency. (https://www.wbtv.com)