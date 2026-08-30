The 2026 US Open Is Here, And These Are The Moments We’re Watching

Source: The U.S. Open is officially here, and the girls have wasted no time in making headlines and stopping us mid-scroll. Naomi Osaka is turning practice into a fashion moment with designer fits. Celebrities like Remy Ma have been spotted courtside. And the GOAT, Serena Williams, is back in action on the court. With the main draw officially beginning today, we can’t wait for what’s next: the nail-biting matchups, Black women making history, player fashion, celebrity style and all the must-see moments in between. Here is HelloBeautiful’s list of what not to miss at the U.S. Open.

The U.S. Open 2026: Serena And Venus Williams Lead Black Women Athletes Taking Over The U.S. Open Source: – / Getty Serena and Venus Williams are playing at the U.S. Open in 2026, giving fans another chance to see the sisters compete on the courts where they have created so many unforgettable moments. Serena returned to competition at Flushing Meadows during mixed doubles on August 25, teaming with Carlos Alcaraz. The pair won their opening match before falling in the quarterfinals. Now Serena and Venus are reuniting for women’s doubles after receiving a wild card into the tournament. This is the sister-sister event we need – and have waited for. The joint appearance comes quickly after the 2026 Wimbledon, where Serena and Venus backed out of playing together due to Serena injuring herself in play. At the time, Serena wrote on Instagram, “I’m heartbroken to have to withdraw from doubles. Coming back to compete again has been a gift, and the opportunity to play alongside Venus Williams once more meant the world to me. I did everything I could to be ready, but unfortunately my knee just isn’t ready to compete.” The sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together and three Olympic doubles gold medals. They also won the U.S. Open women’s doubles championship in 1999 and 2009. Venus will also compete in singles. At 46, the two-time U.S. Open singles champion opens against Sofia Kenin. Serena and Venus are only part of the story. Black women are leading the US Open in a major way. Coco Gauff comes into New York hot. The 2023 U.S. Open champion just won Cincinnati and enters this year’s tournament as the No. 4 seed. Then there is Naomi, a two-time U.S. Open champion who enters this year seeded No. 13. Madison Keys, Taylor Townsend, Hailey Baptiste and Alycia Parks are also among the Black women competing this year.

The U.S. Open 2026: The Athlete Fashion & Fits We Can’t Stop Talking About Tennis players are no longer waiting until match time to show us their style. Naomi has made that especially clear. Ahead of her first-round match, Naomi has been stepping out in full designer looks around New York and Arthur Ashe Stadium. She epitomizes the phrase “make the world your runway.” One appearance featured a strapless orange mini with floral details, heels and a rosette-covered bag. Another brought an aqua-blue ruched De La Vali mini, fuzzy Bottega Veneta mules and a burgundy floral bag. Even her rackets became part of her looks. And we still have her official match fashion to see. Coco has been warming up the fashion conversation, too. She recently stepped out in Manhattan wearing a mustard New Balance windbreaker with a matching nylon skirt, hoops, a brown Miu Miu bag and unreleased New Balance sneakers. Taylor Townsend held a sold-out custom merch pop-up in the city while also rocking her own custom dress ahead of Open play. Red, varsity-style, full of fringe and fashion-forward, Taylor’s dress was designed by Anthony Lattimore and styled by J. Bolin. The tennis champ called the look, “TAYLOR MADE.” It is only the beginning when it comes to these athletes and their style rundowns. We have two weeks of matchups to see and have no doubt they will ace their looks. The U.S. Open 2026: The Celebrity Style In The Stands Source: New Yorkers, celebrities and sports go together real bad. The U.S. Open proves it every year. Fan Week gave us an early preview. Remy Ma hit the blue carpet in a visor and tennis-inspired two-piece. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Tinashe, Dascha Polanco, Gayle King, Jonquel Jones, Crystal Dunn and Jermaine Dupri have also been spotted around the tournament. Tinashe performed during Fan Week, while Remy and Dascha were photographed hanging together. Serena was also spotted chatting with Anna Wintour. The U.S. Open is one of those sporting events where the style in the stands becomes part of the conversation. Tennis skirts, preppy sets, designer bags, sneakers, heels and looks that have nothing to do with traditional tennis fashion can all end up courtside.