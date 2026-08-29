#FDOC Fit Check! Stylish Students' Fashionable First Day Of Class
Fit Check! HBCU Students With The Flyest & Freshest First Day Of Class Fashions For 2026
NYFW has some competition! School just started for fall 2026 and these stylish students already understood the assignment for bringing the looks and books for the first day of class!
If you want to see the latest trends and edgiest innovators, look no further than the scholars showing up and showing out to start the school year off right. Nothing brings the confidence to the classroom like making a statement on the first day to set the vibe. While some made the latest trends their own, others are setting the tone for what could take off next.
Regardless of a price tag or designer label, it’s all about the evolution and expression to let us know who they are without having to say a word.
As new college student, The Upshaws star Daria Johns brought the “main character” energy to campus with her fit. The fierce freshman didn’t miss with her Akira tank top, H&M leopard print pants, and floral slides. She set off the effortlessly chic look with Telfar bag. We see you sis!
In addition to the #GRWM clip, Daria took us behind the scenes of how she prepared to slay every day, from getting her braids installed to finding the right makeup and skincare to maintain her glow on the go.
Although the first day is a fashion moment since parents picked the wardrobe, Daria broke down selecting a wardrobe that makes it easy to look good while hitting the books hard. “Cute, comfortable, and perfect for running from class to class. It’s a Style 101 Thing!” she wrote.
Daria has plenty of experience walking red carpets, and now she’s walking the halls of Spelman.
We see you, baby Jaguar!
Hit the flip for more #FDOC fits!
These Spelmanites had us under their spell the way they put these fits on!
It doesn’t hurt that Coach pulled up with a pop-up on campus.
Hampton University Pirates took the “Home By The Sea” style to another level!
These Florida A&M University students had plenty to Bragg about as they turned the FAMU Yard into a Rattler runway.
The Aggies ATE for North Carolina A&T University’s first day of class and left no crumbs!
The Bisons brought the bangers at Howard University!
No “chop suey” here!
The Morehouse men came with nothing but heat to the House!
Prairie View A&M University students came to slay, not to play!
The Hornets have a hive full of fashion at Delaware State University!
Morgan State University students delivered a National Treasure trove of looks!
The gorgeous Golden Tigers’ drip did not disappoint at Tuskegee University!
Jackson State University students doubled down on the “Dead Fresh” drip!
Clark Atlanta University students came through suited and booted to promenade perfection! We see you, CAU!
The TSU Tigers were on the prowl for a campus catwalk at Texas Southern University.
Bowie State University’s Bulldogs were all DMV drip and no drown!
Of course, the North Carolina Central University Eagles know how to stay fly!
We are living for Livingstone College’s chic class looks!
Which school had your favorite #FDOC fits?
Fit Check! HBCU Students With The Flyest & Freshest First Day Of Class Fashions For 2026 was originally published on bossip.com