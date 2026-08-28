Victoria Monét Flexes Her Natural Hair Growth After Two Years With Cécred

In a new Cécred video, the singer shows off her curls, edges and added length while sharing products she uses on tour and at home.

Her story also opens up a larger conversation about seborrheic dermatitis, protective styles and caring for the hair underneath our favorite looks.

Victoria uses the Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub, Restoring Hair & Edge Drops and Wrap & Set Foam.

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Victoria Monét switches up her hair almost as much as she switches up her red carpet style and sultry dance moves. One thing that the “On My Mama” singer is going to do is give the girls a hair look we love. Wigs, sew-ins, sleek styles, and other transformations: Victoria stays changing it up.

But beneath those looks, the Grammy winner has also been dealing with something many Black women know well: maintaining a healthy scalp, protecting her edges, and keeping her natural hair growing.

But her seborrheic dermatitis makes it even more difficult.

Victoria Monét Has Been Open About Seborrheic Dermatitis

Seborrheic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that commonly affects the scalp. It can cause flaking, scaling, itching, and irritation.

On darker skin, the condition may not always look like the redness many people associate with irritation. It can appear differently on Black skin, which can sometimes complicate how quickly it is recognized.

Research has also identified seborrheic dermatitis as a common skin concern among Black patients. Hair texture, styling practices, and wash routines can also affect how people manage the condition.

So Victoria called on Cécred godmothers – Tina Knowles and Cécred Director of Education Dr. Kari Williams – for help. And it seems to be working.

Victoria recently reunited with the brand for a new social video documenting her current hair routine and the progress she has made since first visiting the brand’s salon. Victoria first teamed up with Cécred in summer 2024.

Two years later, we can see even more inches.

Victoria Monét Says Cécred Has Helped Her Hair Grow

In a recently released video, Victoria shows off her natural hair. Victoria also smooths her hair down in the video, giving her baby hairs a good swoop before pulling it into a braided ponytail.

To help achieve her luster, length, and healthiness, Victoria credits Cécred products. She says the Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub, Restoring Hair & Edge Drops, and Wrap & Set Foam have all helped her while touring, switching up styles, and doing self-care maintenance at home.

Victoria’s hair journey is one many of us find ourselves on.

We want the buss-down today and the braids next week, all while our natural hair remains thick, healthy, and flourishing. And please don’t play with our edges.

Protecting our hairlines is its own beauty assignment. Tension from hairstyles, product buildup, and scalp conditions can all affect how our hair and scalp behave.

For the wig girlies and natural hair queens alike, Victoria’s update is a good reminder that the hair we see after the install comes out deserves some love, too. That means paying attention to what is happening at the scalp, especially when conditions like seborrheic dermatitis are part of the equation, and finding a routine that works for us.

Victoria Monét Flexes Her Natural Hair Growth After Two Years With Cécred was originally published on hellobeautiful.com