Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ Returns For The Second Half Of Season 10

Source: Courtesy / BET Media Group

The drama is far from over. Tyler Perry’s Sistas returns for the second half of its milestone 10th season, giving fans another reason to tune in and see what happens when old problems come knocking. Read about what to expect inside.

According to a new Paramount Press Express announcement, Sistas will return Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. CT on BET. The second half of the season promises more secrets, betrayals and relationship drama as the women navigate people and situations they thought they had already left behind.

And if there is one thing Sistas knows how to do, it is bring the mess right back to the front door.

The upcoming episodes will see buried truths come to light, while betrayals threaten to shake the relationships at the center of the series. According to BET, silence itself will become a confession, and the sisterhood will face one of its biggest tests yet.

KJ Smith Black, Mignon, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Jordan Coleman and Tunde Oyeneyin are returning as series regulars. They will be joined by Devale Ellis, Brian Jordan Jr., Chris Warren, Angela Beyince, Branden Wellington and Monti Washington.

The return comes as Tyler Perry’s television empire continues to expand across BET and Paramount+. As Deadline shared, Paramount+ recently renewed four former BET+ original series following the integration of BET+ programming into the streaming service. Those shows include Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas, Tyler Perry’s Zatima, The Family Business and The Black Hamptons.

That means fans of Perry’s universe have plenty more drama coming their way.

For Sistas, however, Season 10 is still the main event. The series continues to center the complicated friendships, romances and personal lives of its core group of women while proving that no secret stays buried forever.

The milestone season is produced by Tyler Perry Studios, with Perry serving as executive producer. Courtney Glaudé is the writer, while Armani Ortiz directs.

After 10 seasons, the ladies of Sistas clearly have more stories to tell. And judging by what BET is teasing, the second half of Season 10 is coming with enough drama to keep everybody talking.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas returns Wednesday, October 7 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on BET.

Check out a teaser below:

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Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ Returns For The Second Half Of Season 10 was originally published on globalgrind.com