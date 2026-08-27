Phoenix Mercury Star DeWanna Bonner Expected To Sign With The Atlanta Dream

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

A late-season dream come true appears to be on the horizon for the Atlanta Dream. According to the New York Times, unnamed sources share that Phoenix Mercury star DeWanna Bonner is signing with the team just in time for its playoff run this season. The reports surfaced just days after the Mercury agreed to buy out Bonner’s contract, allowing the veteran, whose playing career is winding down, to join a team headed to the playoffs and considered a strong contender for a championship this year.

On Saturday, the Atlanta Dream beat Bonner’s former team, the Mercury, eliminating them from the playoffs while securing what will be the Dream’s fourth consecutive playoff appearance.

Last season, the Dream were eliminated by the Indiana Fever in the first round of the playoffs, two games to one. During the offseason, the Dream added superstar Angel Reese. With playoffs just a few weeks away, adding Bonner makes the Atlanta Dream an even stronger championship contender.

Bonner adds a veteran presence to an already strong Dream lineup that includes Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard, and Allisha Gray. Bonner has averaged double figures in scoring for over a decade and at 6-foot-4 she brings additional height and a versatile wing who is skilled at guarding multiple positions and can space the floor from three.

This season alone Bonner averaged 14.3 points, 6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals. Bonner also brings valuable playoff experience and has 15 years of playoff experience, has played in multiple conference finals and is a two-time WNBA champion, winning rings with the Mercury in 2009 and 2014.

The Atlanta Dream was one of several teams that were expected to try to sign Bonner, now in her 17th season. The Las Vegas Aces were presumed to be one of the top contenders after one of its star players, Nalyssa Smith, was forced to leave last Sunday’s matchup against the Toronto Tempo after sustaining what appeared to be a leg injury. The Aces did not have salary cap space and would have had to secure a hardship exception to sign Bonner. The New York Liberty were also rumored to have shown interest in acquiring Bonner.

In Monday’s statement announcing the buyout of Bonner’s contract, Mercury General Manager Nick U’ren said, “Because of the relationship we have with DeWanna, we worked out a buyout agreement that gives her the opportunity to chase a title in what could be her final postseason. DeWanna will always be part of the Mercury family, and we wish her all the best.”

In the recent ESPN docuseries Life in the W, Bonner hinted that she saw herself leaving the WNBA, admitting, “I don’t know if this is for me anymore. Maybe this is the last year.”

On her time with the Mercury, Bonner said in a statement on Monday, “Being able to return to Phoenix and play in front of the best fans in the WNBA these past two seasons has been an incredible experience.” She also expressed gratitude to the Mercury for giving her an opportunity to join another team in hopes of securing a championship ring, saying, “At this stage of my career, I don’t know what the future holds, but I’m grateful to the Mercury for giving me the opportunity to play in what could be one of my final postseason opportunities.”

On Monday, Bonner’s agent Mike Cound told ESPN that there was no ill will between Bonner and the Mercury over her departure, saying, “Many teams in the league wouldn’t consider this, but this is a special circumstance, and Phoenix is a very player-friendly organization. She’s really appreciative of them.”

An official announcement of the acquisition is expected soon. No word yet on when her first game with the Dream will be.

SEE ALSO:

The WNBA Has An Obvious Choice For MVP In 2026: A’ja Wilson [Op-Ed]



How History Should Remember This Era Of The WNBA [Op-Ed]

Phoenix Mercury Star DeWanna Bonner Expected To Sign With The Atlanta Dream was originally published on newsone.com