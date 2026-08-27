Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Yung Miami announces that the “Spend Dat Remix” is dropping Friday, August 28.

After the original version of the song performed well, it was only right that Caresha kept the momentum going. Fans have been speculating about who would appear on the remix, with many pointing to the biggest “spender” of them all, Drake, as the perfect addition.

The Miami rapper didn’t get The Boy, but she did tap another big spender in Lil Baby. Alongside Wham, Kodak Black will also appear on the record, keeping the Florida connection going.

“Wham & Yak WTF IS UPPPPPP!! Spend Dat Remix OUT THIS FRIDAY!”

Back in May, Yung Miami gave fans a small appetizer by releasing alternate versions of the record, including the Fast, Booster, Scammer, and Baller versions. Now, the official remix is on the way.

Many online have scratched their heads over the Yak feature, considering the two have a brief history of not getting along. In 2019, Kodak recorded a freestyle in which he spoke about getting Yung Miami a ring before making threatening comments about her stomach while she was pregnant.

Despite the troubling comments Kodak made in the past, the former City Girls rapper appears to have put the history behind her and tapped him for the remix of one of the summer’s biggest songs.

Yung Miami Taps Lil Baby And Kodak Black For “Spend Dat Remix” was originally published on hiphopwired.com