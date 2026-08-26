Beyoncé & Eminem Share Tributes To Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton passed away on Tuesday (August 25), with fans the world over celebrating her life, generosity, and accomplishments. Joining in the tributes for Dolly Parton were fellow entertainers such as Beyoncé and Eminem.

Dolly Parton was reportedly battling an illness related to kidney and automimmune issues, along with contending with cancer symptoms. The news of Parton’s passing spread through several news outlets and on social media where tributes were both moving, and perhaps risqué in some measure.

By way of her website, Beyoncé shared an image of Parton with the following message:

Dolly, you were the barometer. The north star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. you taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship. I’m honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. you are truly one of one. rest peacefully.

Parton appeared on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album for the interlude, “Dolly P,” and the album also has a version of one of Parton’s signature hit songs, “Jolene.”

Eminem shared a tribute which featured a letter penned by Parton to him after he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Parton’s kind words, and humorous confession that she didn’t know much about Hip-Hop, highlighted the singer’s kindness. In the caption, Eminem shared what the note meant to her.

“I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words,” read the message.

Dolly Parton was 80.

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Photo: Getty

Beyoncé & Eminem Share Tributes To Dolly Parton was originally published on hiphopwired.com