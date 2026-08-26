Six Flags will be moving to another state instead of NC

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a major corporate change happening in Charlotte, but Carowinds fans don’t need to panic. Six Flags Entertainment is moving its corporate headquarters from Charlotte to Arlington, Texas, with the relocation expected to be completed by March 2027. (Business Wire)

The big question for families across the Carolinas is simple: What does this mean for Carowinds?

According to Six Flags, the answer is business as usual. The company says it will continue investing in Carowinds and Carolina Harbor, including the new Rip Roarin’ Falls attraction scheduled to open in 2027. The company also says there are no expected changes to Carowinds’ rides or day-to-day park operations because of the headquarters move. (Spectrum Local News)

The Charlotte-area amusement park remains a major employer and attraction for the region, bringing families and visitors together across the North and South Carolina border.

The headquarters move comes after the 2024 merger between Six Flags and Cedar Fair brought the company’s corporate operations to Charlotte. Now, company leaders say consolidating leadership in Arlington will improve collaboration and streamline decision-making. (Spectrum Local News)

Here at 105.3 RNB, we’re keeping it real with Carowinds fans: the corporate office may be moving, but the rides, thrills and summer memories aren’t going anywhere. Carowinds is still investing in the Carolinas — and that new water attraction is already on the way.