Charlotte’s Truist Championship Gets Major Upgrade

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen City is getting another major moment in professional golf. The Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club has been selected to join the newly created PGA TOUR Championship Series beginning in 2028, keeping Charlotte among the cities hosting the biggest events on the PGA TOUR. (https://www.wbtv.com)

The Championship Series will feature the TOUR’s top performers competing in a collection of premier events before a new postseason format determines the season champion. The top 90 players will advance to the Championship Series Finale, with the field eventually being narrowed to 32 players for a revamped, head-to-head Tour Championship. (Reuters)

For Charlotte, the announcement is a major win. Quail Hollow has already established itself as one of golf’s most respected venues, and the Truist Championship has become one of the city’s biggest annual sporting events. The 2026 tournament featured 72 of the PGA TOUR’s top players and carried a $20 million purse. (Truist Championship)

The move also means more national attention for Charlotte, along with opportunities for local businesses, hospitality workers and golf fans to benefit from another premier sporting event coming to town.

Here at 105.3 RNB, we love seeing Charlotte continue to earn its place on the national sports map. From football and soccer to golf, the Queen City is showing the world that we can host the biggest stages — and this one is headed back to Quail Hollow.