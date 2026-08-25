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The Panthers played in their 3rd preseason performance this past Friday with better results than their trip to Buffalo the week prior that concluded with a 34-17 win over the Jaguars. Panthers Legend as well as ESPN NFL Analyst Steve Smith Sr. joined Kyle Bailey to recap the game in Jacksonville, as well as discuss some of the tough decisions on deck for Dan Morgan next week.

Friday was a big day for Jonathon Brooks as he scored his first TD of any kind in the NFL, and Steve continued to love the potential he has shown throughout the last few months as he told Kyle that if he anything close to what he was in college, this offense has the potential to skyrocket this year.

Steve would later go on to break down who could be the odd man out of the WR room, and what is the biggest key to the final preseason game against Houston on Friday.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION WITH KYLE BAILEY HERE:

Steve Smith Sr On How Crucial The Next Week Is For Carolina was originally published on wfnz.com