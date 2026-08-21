Fine AF Fridays! Vol. 40 — Romeo Miller Is Giving ‘Save A Horse, Ride A Cowboy’ Energy

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty Another Friday another Fine AF list! Jada Pinkett Smith sparked chatter this week because she dropped jaws with her stunning appearance at Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns’ wedding. Lori Harvey shared striking photos of her enjoying some time in Ibiza with her girls. John Gaines nearly made our hearts stop and got us ready to make an appointment with him at the gym. Tyriq Withers and Tahj Mowry put their charming looks to use as the cover stars this week of two separate magazines. We can’t forget about Romeo Miller, who we haven’t seen in a hot minute. He reminded us why he’s worth the wait. Here’s this week’s list. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays, Vol 39! Excuse Us… Who Is Jermelle Simon-Jones? Meet Your New Celebrity Crush (Plus Rubi Rose Gets Cheeky) 1. Coco Watson, 27 Coco Watson’s dedication to post sizzling photos on Instagram nearly every week is immaculate. And she gets the job done every single time.

2. Jada Pinkett Smith, 54 Did you gasp when this picture of Jada Pinkett Smith came up? We sure did. From the striking hairstyle to her beautiful glowing skin.

4. Romeo Miller, 36 Romeo oh Romeo! Where art thou have been with your fine self? The rapper and actor is busy celebrating his 36th birthday – shirtless we might add.

5. Aaron Pierre, 32 Aaron Pierre keeps his fashion a little less flashy and we can only assume it’s because he knows his handsome face is already blinding enough to us. Now we got heart eyes every time we see him.

6. Lori Harvey, 29 Lori Harvey’s face card never misses. These photos from her trip to Ibiza make us want to go and join her.

7. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, 40 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II took us shopping with him, but the only thing we’re looking to buy is some alone time with him!

8. Lex P, 37 Oh snap! Pour Minds co-host Lex P done switched up the hair color on us and it’s giving Poison Ivy. We are loving it.

9. Will Anderson Jr., 24 Scrolling through Will Anderson Jr.’s photos on Sports Illustrated got us saying “Ooo.” The close up shots of the NFL player are our favorite.

10. Clarke Peoples, 25 Clarke Peoples’ got that golden hour glow in Croatia! Her hairstyle also looks perfect on her.

11. Druski, 31 Ohhh we know Druski be turning heads with that smile! He can already hook your attention with his personality and humor alone.

12. Mary J. Blige, 55 Mary J. Blige continues to come with the heat and the looks. At this point, she needs to drop a hair line for Black women who want color as well because she continues to kill this blonde look.

13. Joseline Hernandez, 39 If there is any woman wearing her pregnancy well right now, it’s Joseline Hernandez. The soon-to-be mother-of-two ate up this blue dress look.

14. Tyriq Withers, 28 At this point, how many magazine covers has Tyriq Withers been on this year!? He is killing it and definitely has the face of somebody we don’t mind seeing over and over!

15. Porsha Williams, 45 Porsha Williams knowns how to work a camera, a dress, and a hairstyle all at the same time. This purple sequins cut out dress looks stunning on her.

16. Megan Thee Stallion, 31 Megan Thee Stallion – we mean Tina Snow, is getting prepped for her arrival with new music. She dropped new photos rocking a white lingeriesset with a white fur coat and an icy bob.

17. Tahj Mowry, 40 We love seeing Tahj Mowry as the cover star for Popsugar this week. It gives us another chance to see that perfectly charming smile.

18. Angwi Tacho, 29 Angwi said she was feeling like Shakira with her outfit. We have to see if her hips don’t lie first because her beauty certainly doesn’t! She is gorgeous.

19. Miracle Watts, 33 After tying the knot with her man, Miracle Watts looks as beautiful as ever and ready to take on the world as Mrs. Lepley.