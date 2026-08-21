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Healthy Conversations with C.W. Williams

Healthy Conversations with C.W. Williams Community Health Center – Sickle Cell & Prostate Cancer Awareness

Published on August 21, 2026
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Healthy Conversations with C.W. Williams Community Health Center, in partnership with 105.3 R&B, brings trusted healthcare professionals and community leaders together to discuss important health topics affecting our community.

In this September episode, Olympia D sits down with Dr. Crystal Mackie to discuss Sickle Cell Awareness and Prostate Cancer Awareness, including the importance of knowing the warning signs, understanding your health risks, and having open conversations with your healthcare provider.

We’ll also share how C.W. Williams Community Health Center can connect individuals and families with healthcare services and resources and take a look at the upcoming C.W. Williams Community Health Center Annual Luncheon.

Healthy Conversations, providing information, education, and access to help our community live healthier lives.

Visit Home – C.W. Williams Community Health Center, Inc. for more information on services provided

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