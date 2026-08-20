Excelsior Club Resurrection a $8 Million Redevelopment

Source: The Exelsior Club / The Exelsior Club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There may be new hope for one of Charlotte’s most important pieces of Black history. Plans to bring the historic Excelsior Club back to life have taken another step forward as developers seek rezoning approval for a proposed $7.8 million redevelopment of the longtime west Charlotte landmark. (Facebook)

The redevelopment group is seeking $1.5 million each from the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to help move the project forward. The rezoning request could receive a vote as early as next month. (Facebook)

For Charlotte’s Black community, this isn’t just another development project. The Excelsior Club holds a special place in the city’s history as a gathering place for Black professionals, entertainers, business leaders and community members during segregation.

After the original building was demolished, many residents were left asking whether another important piece of Black Charlotte would disappear forever. Now, the possibility of a redevelopment gives the community another reason to pay attention and get involved.

The goal is to preserve the legacy and spirit of the Excelsior Club while creating something that can serve Charlotte for generations to come.

Here at 105.3 RNB, we believe our history deserves to be protected, remembered and invested in. Development is important, but so is making sure Charlotte doesn’t build a future while forgetting the people and places that helped build this city.

This time, let’s make sure the Excelsior story doesn’t end — let’s help keep the legacy moving forward.