Mompreneurs S05E03 — LikeU Cards Founder Kiara Imani Williams Gets Real About Being Dropped By Target, Surviving The Backlash & Letting Go Of Hustle Culture

✕ Kiara Imani Williams is proof that you don’t have to be “everything, everywhere, all at once” to be a successful mompreneur. In the latest episode of the Mompreneurs podcast, the attorney, author, and co-founder of LikeU Cards joined host Nancy Redd to get candid about the highs and lows of big retail, finding her tribe, and the power of surrender. Source: Rashida Zagon “Having an idea of the way things work behind the scenes helped me make sure we were not cutting corners.” An entertainment attorney by day, Williams launched LikeU Cards with two friends in 2020. The idea was to help people connect in meaningful ways. They saw the effects of social distancing during the global pandemic—conversation became stagnant; small talk, even more awkward than usual. “It’s a conversation starter,” Williams said. “It gives people permission to be curious and ask questions that they never probably would have asked.” From day one, launching in big retail was the goal. “We landed in several national retail stores pretty quickly, and I think part of that is because we were so prepared,” Williams said. “We had all of our documentation.” Having the required paperwork up to date and ready to go was key to the brand’s momentum, she said. Her background in law also helped Williams execute the vision. “Having an idea of the way things work behind the scenes helped me make sure we were not cutting corners. And when we did get into retail stores and they were asking for our certificate of insurance, our trademark, and our diversity certification, I was like, ‘Check, check, check!’ Done all that.”

Source: Rashida Zagon RELATED CONTENT: Boycotts Leave Target With Declining 1st-Quarter Sales “If you’re showing up as the most authentic real version of yourself, you will find your tribe.” In 2025, when Target decided it was no longer in the business of supporting DEI initiatives, Williams got a big lesson in navigating intense social media scrutiny. She posted a TikTok video revealing that Target had dropped LikeU Cards and several other Black vendors, and encouraged supporters to purchase directly from the brand’s website instead of the retail giant. Her video went viral, igniting a fierce online debate which spiraled out of control. “There was a lot of fighting inside the community,” Williams recalled. “People (were) saying horrible things about our business, about me as a person. The attacks became very personal and it was very hard to continue to stand up for myself at that point.” But after the storm, Williams won by staying true to herself. “On the other side of what I would consider bullying, I found so many supporters,” she said. “It was a reminder that … if you’re showing up as the most authentic real version of yourself, you will find your tribe. So I am so grateful for the community.”