Sheriff Calls for Community Support to Mental Health Crisis

Source: Ron Holland / Ron Holland

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden is calling on the community to take a bigger role in addressing mental health challenges, particularly among people who repeatedly cycle through the criminal justice system.

McFadden says too many people with mental health needs leave jail without the support necessary to continue treatment. He described a lack of a “warm handoff” when people return to the community, which can lead some individuals to stop taking medication or lose access to services and eventually end up back in the criminal justice system. (https://www.wbtv.com)

The sheriff says the solution requires more than law enforcement. He is pushing for stronger partnerships among mental health providers, community organizations, families and other agencies so people can receive consistent care after leaving custody.

For Charlotte’s Black community, the conversation is especially important as families continue to seek better access to mental health resources and alternatives that can keep people from repeatedly entering the jail system.

Here at 105.3 RNB, we believe mental health is a community conversation. We have to be willing to check on our neighbors, support our families and remove the stigma that can keep people from asking for help.

This isn’t just a law enforcement issue — it’s a community issue. And it will take all of us working together to create a healthier Charlotte.