Charlotte Food Vendors Face New Late-Night Restrictions

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some of Uptown Charlotte’s late-night food vendors are pushing back against new restrictions that are changing how long they can serve customers after midnight.

Food truck and cart operators say the new midnight cutoff is hitting their businesses hard because some of their busiest customers don’t arrive until the late-night hours. Vendors have traditionally stayed open until 3 or 4 a.m., serving clubgoers, hospitality workers, rideshare drivers and others working overnight. One vendor told local media that sales have dropped by more than 40% since the change. (Hoodline)

The restriction is tied to concerns about public safety and activity in Uptown after bars and clubs close. City officials and community leaders have raised concerns about late-night vending, crowds and potential disorder, while vendors argue that they should not be punished for problems they say are bigger than the food trucks themselves. (Charlotte Legistar)

The debate is especially important for Charlotte’s small-business community. For some vendors, those late-night hours aren’t just extra business — they’re the difference between making a profit and keeping the doors open.

Here at 105.3 RNB, we believe Charlotte can work toward safety without shutting down opportunities for small entrepreneurs. The question now is whether city leaders, law enforcement and vendors can find common ground that keeps Uptown safe and keeps the late-night food culture that Charlotte has come to love.