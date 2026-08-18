The Curves Tote Bag Won Summer, Thanks To Black Women

Curves tote became a must-have fashion item thanks to social media hype led by Black women.

Curves brand's small size struggled to meet high demand, leading to copycat versions and resales.

The Curves craze sparked broader interest and support for tote bags designed by other Black brands.

Source: HB/Lauren Evette / HB/Writer: Lauren Williams

The Curves tote won spring and summer 2026. Thanks to Black women.

Created by Toronto designer Sean Brown, the fashion must-have has taken over our timelines. Our favorite TikTokers and influencers have it.

Fashion journalists were – and still are – talking about it. And everyone seems to be posting unboxings, styling videos, and, most importantly, information about the next drop.

Within months, it seemed like we all had to get our hands on one. And to be honest, many of us really didn’t know why.

Me included.

Complex editor Aria Hughes has explained the craze. On the outlet’s social media pages, she expounds on an interview she had with Sean Brown at the height of the frenzy.

Sean introduced the knit tote in 2024 as part of his Curves brand. The bag was designed to be accessible, functional and easy to make your own with charms, keychains and other accessories. Social media quickly amplified the interest, led unapologetically by Black women.

As Aria explained, people began buying the totes, posting the process of personalizing their bags and showing off how to style them. These posts caused more fashion fans to want one. New drops came and went within minutes. And the exclusivity caused even more people to want the bag.

Sean has said the constant sellouts weren’t about creating buzz or manufacturing hype. “The reality is just that a lot of people want the same thing at the same time,” he told Toronto Life. Curves is still a small Canadian brand working to keep up with demand.

Mass-market copycats have even begun posting their own low-quality versions. And a quick search on Google shows resale sites listing authentic totes for two to three times the original cost.

To Curve Or Not To Curve? My Take On The Viral Tote

Fast forward to now, and the craze has calmed down a little. You now have more than 5 minutes to snag one.

I did a few weeks ago.

I purchased the Curves Perforated Knit Tote in Marine. It has a tan/khaki color on one side, royal blue on the other, and caramel brown straps.

The colors got me. The blue, tan and brown combination is grown and sophisticated. A little nautical. A little chic. A lot of everything.

And the space is perfect for me. I fit a makeup pouch, a medicine pouch, AirPods, a laptop, a brush, a mirror, an iPhone tripod, a book, and a pair of flats inside. For the commuter girls, mommies on the go, and those of us who need our entire lives in our bags, there is a lot to love here.

Even packed with all of that, the bag still felt comfortable to carry. After opening my newest purchase, I carried it throughout a busy Sunday. Between the top handles and longer shoulder straps, I moved freely and easily without feeling weighed down.

And don’t get me started on its potential as an airplane carry-on or a “spend-the-night” bag. Curves did that.

What I didn’t like, however, was the slightly see-through perforated design in the bag I purchased. With this version, the knit has small openings throughout. Instead of a boardroom or everyday brunch bag, my tote reads more beach, poolside, and vacay.

But then again, the name of the bag I purchased is Marine. So, I definitely recommend paying attention before you complete your purchase. Not all bag designs are like this.

Now, did that stop me from pulling the bag out and styling it? Absolutely not – I wore it with jorts and slayed. Has it stopped me from setting my calendar for another drop? Please, I have my calendar set for August 20.

Welcome To Black ‘Tote Bag Summer’

And did it stop me from loving the tote bag style? Not at all – I am actually on the hunt for more.

It is “Black tote bag summer” after all.

The Curves craze has caused an even bigger conversation – and appreciation for large bags created by Black designers. As the tote kept selling out, creators started suggesting other brands to support.

Telfar. Glamaholic. Tote&Carry. Kai Collective. Woods by Jordyn. Brandon Blackwood.

And those are only a few. From high fashion designers to smaller independent brands, Black designer tote bags are our newest obsession. And I am loving it because supporting Black brands – and looking good while doing it- is at the heart of this trend.

So yes, Curves won summer. But the best part may be what comes next.

Fall gives us even more reason to keep carrying the bags we discovered this season — deeper colors, heavier textures, new shapes and, hopefully, even more Black designers in the rotation.

The Curves Tote Bag Won Summer, Thanks To Black Women was originally published on hellobeautiful.com