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From a football-loving kid in Remember the Titans to a supernatural cheerleader, country music star and horror movie survivor, Hayden Panettiere spent decades giving audiences characters they could not forget. The Black community mourns the loss especially, saying Panettiere would absolutely be invited to the cookout. Check out her most iconic roles inside.

Vogue notes that Panettiere’s career began before she could even walk. She appeared in a commercial at just 11 months old and spent the next three decades becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognizable young stars. Her resume crossed generations and genres, taking her from Disney classics and nostalgic teen movies to prestige television and major horror franchises.

Following news of Panettiere’s death at 36, fans have been revisiting the performances that made her such a beloved presence onscreen. The Hollywood Reporter shared that social media has been filled with tributes from viewers remembering the characters they grew up watching, from the cheerleading world of Bring It On to the ice rink in Ice Princess.

For the culture, Panettiere has meant so much. Some fans are saying the actress and entertainer would have definitely been invited to the cookout. One user shared, “I don’t know how to explain it, but Hayden Panettiere meant something to the Black community.”

Other social media users shared their loving memories of the beloved actress and her iconic roles:

Panettiere’s breakout role was iconic for the Black community:

Scroll below for some of Hayden Panettiere’s most iconic roles.