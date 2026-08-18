School Vaccination Rates Reach Record Low As Measles Outbreak Surges

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For the second year in a row, school vaccination rates have fallen to a historic low.

According to AP, federal data reveals that the number of kids exempted from vaccine requirements has increased from 3.6% last year to 4.6% this year. This adds up to around 155,000 students nationwide for the 2025-2026 school year. While the medical exemption rate has remained steady, this is the fourth year in a row that the nonmedical exemption rate has increased. Experts attribute this increase to several factors.

“The root cause of this is primarily because there’s so much chaos and confusion in vaccination recommendation systems in the last year or so,” Dr. James Campbell, of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told AP.

For decades, the vaccine rate for kindergartners held steady at 95%, which medical experts widely consider the baseline level that prevents an outbreak from occurring after a single infection. The kindergarten vaccination rate fell to 92.4% for the 2025-2026 school year.

One downside of the internet giving everyone a voice is that it’s incredibly easy for disinformation to be taken as fact. The anti-vax movement began during the 2010s and has gained traction as several high-profile individuals have promoted the idea that vaccines cause autism without any verifiable proof.

One of the loudest voices in the anti-vax movement is current Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” movement undermines the efficacy of vaccines in favor of holistic methods with very little scientific evidence supporting them.

While he swore he wouldn’t make any changes to the vaccine schedule during his confirmation hearing, one of the first moves Kennedy made upon becoming HHS secretary was firing everyone on the CDC’s vaccine panel and replacing them with anti-vax skeptics. Kennedy also overhauled the vaccine schedule for children and made it more difficult to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

So yeah, the guy in charge of public health hasn’t exactly been helping address the issue of lowering vaccination rates.

We are already living through the consequences of parents refusing to vaccinate their kids. Measles was effectively eliminated for decades because of vaccines, but lower vaccination rates have allowed the virus to reach a 35-year high, with outbreaks in several states.

The federal data notes that some areas have higher levels of unvaccinated kids than others, making them more susceptible to outbreaks. For example, 17.5% of kindergartners had an exemption to one or more vaccines in Idaho, but fewer than 0.5% of kindergartners had similar exemptions in Connecticut.

As the school year begins, several school officials across the country are encouraging parents to vaccinate their children. “Back-to-school season is an important reminder that protecting our children’s health is both a shared responsibility and a shared goal,” North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai said in a statement. “Vaccines help keep our children and teens healthy and in the classroom.”

There’s a lot of misinformation about vaccines, and sadly, a lot of the misinformation is targeted towards the Black community. While Black folks have very valid reasons to be distrustful of the American medical system, vaccines are historically the best way to prevent contracting contagious viruses or, at the very least, mitigating their effects.

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School Vaccination Rates Reach Record Low As Measles Outbreak Surges was originally published on newsone.com