Charlotte Officer Shares Dating Safety Tip in the Queen City

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As more people move to the Charlotte area looking to build new friendships, relationships and connections, local law enforcement is reminding residents to put safety first — especially when meeting someone for the first time through a dating app or online.

A community police officer is encouraging people to slow down and pay attention to potential red flags before meeting a new romantic interest in person. One recommendation is to do some basic research on the person, including checking their name and social media presence. A brand-new profile with very little information could be a reason to take a step back. (https://www.wbtv.com)

Officers also recommend meeting new dates in public places, letting a trusted friend or family member know where you are going, and having a plan to get home safely. Most importantly, don’t ignore your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, it’s OK to leave.

With Charlotte continuing to attract newcomers from across the country, dating apps have become one of many ways people are meeting and building relationships in the Queen City.

Here at 105.3 RNB, we’re all about love, good vibes and making connections — but your safety comes first. Whether you’re new to Charlotte or have been here your whole life, take your time, protect yourself and make sure that new connection is worth your trust.