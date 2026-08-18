Source: KENT NISHIMURA/ Theo Wargo

Sasha Obama and Megan Thee Stallion may have just given us an unexpected new friendship to watch.

According to Page Six, a source spotted Sasha, the 25-year-old daughter of former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama, hanging out with 31-year-old Megan Thee Stallion at Sand Bar & Grille on Martha’s Vineyard. And judging by the eyewitness account, the two weren’t exactly giving “just met” energy. The pair were reportedly “looking like besties” and hot girl homegirls, according to the outlet.

Michelle Obama told Megan Thee Stallion that she and her daughter Sasha shared “similar sass levels” during their recent interview on IMO.

Turns out, the connection might not be so surprising after all.

Megan recently appeared on Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson’s Aug. 12 podcast, IMO, where Michelle immediately noticed a familiar vibe between the rapper and her daughter.

“You remind me of Sasha,” Michelle said. “You and Sasha have similar sass levels. Your energy is so familiar.” Megan was clearly into the comparison, responding, “I love that.”

And apparently, this wasn’t the first time Megan and Sasha had crossed paths. During the podcast, Megan revealed that she had spent time with Sasha after an SNL performance. Recalling the moment, she jokingly realized who was in the room and said, “We got the president’s daughter in here.”

Michelle then chimed in, saying Sasha is “all up in it,” before telling Megan that her energy felt “so familiar… like family.”

Megan once again seemed more than happy with the comparison, responding:

“Yay… I love that.”

But if anyone was already rooting for this friendship, it might be Sasha herself.

Megan Thee Stallion was featured on Barack Obama’s 2020 playlist, which Sasha helped the former president create.

Sasha has reportedly been a fan of Megan Thee Stallion for years. Back in 2020, Barack Obama revealed that his youngest daughter helped him put together his annual list of favorite songs. Among the tracks that made the cut? Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s massive hit “Savage Remix.”

So, from longtime fan to potential Martha’s Vineyard bestie, Sasha and Meg’s friendship may have been a long time coming.

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Hot Girl Homegirls: Sources Say ‘Similarly Sassy’ Sasha Obama & Megan Thee Stallion Hung Out On Martha’s Vineyard Like Good Girlfriends was originally published on bossip.com