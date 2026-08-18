Denim Tears’ Latest Collection Honors Fashion Legend André Leon Talley

Denim Tears is celebrating one of fashion’s most influential figures with a collection rooted in style, history, and Black cultural impact.

As spotted on GQ, Tremaine Emory’s label has partnered with the André Leon Talley Estate for its Fall/Winter 2026 collection, marking the estate’s first collaboration with a fashion brand. The massive 153-piece collection pulls from Talley’s famously wide-ranging wardrobe, spanning fur-trimmed outerwear, embellished pants, sportswear and pieces inspired by some of the brands he supported throughout his career.

Talley’s ability to move between seemingly different fashion worlds is central to the collection. He could sit front row at the biggest European fashion houses while wearing pieces from Black-owned labels including Phat Farm and Billionaire Boys Club, treating them with the same seriousness he gave luxury designers.

That high-low mix carries through Denim Tears’ collection, which also incorporates collaborations and imagery tied to Stüssy, Billionaire Boys Club and the NAACP. Denim Tears’ signature Cotton Wreath appears throughout as well, reworked through paisley, monogram and embroidered treatments. The range also includes down puffers, vests, workwear, leather pieces and reversible varsity jackets.

One standout is the André Leon Talley Wreath Monogram Trench Coat. Priced at $398, the double-breasted, water-resistant coat covers a classic black trench silhouette in Denim Tears’ Cotton Wreath monogram, connecting one of Emory’s most recognizable symbols directly to Talley’s larger-than-life approach to dressing.

The Faux Astrakhan Track Jacket is another piece that speaks to the collection’s larger idea. Retailing for $238, it takes the relaxed shape of a track jacket and gives it the visual presence of luxury outerwear. That combination of comfort, sportswear and extravagance feels particularly appropriate for a tribute to a man Emory described as consistently looking “chic, luxurious, cool, comfortable, sporty and unmistakably Black.”

For Emory, the project is also personal. He told GQ that he first met Talley at Marc Jacobs’ wedding, where Talley complimented a cotton boutonniere Emory was wearing. Emory gave him an extra one he had in his pocket, and Talley’s reaction helped encourage him to push Denim Tears further into the world.

Years later, after Emory spoke about Talley during an event connected to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Superfine: Tailoring Black Style exhibition, someone working with Talley’s estate approached him. The estate eventually offered him the opportunity to collaborate. “I was totally flabbergasted and honored,” Emory told GQ, adding that he immediately accepted. The partnership carries additional weight because of who Talley was and the doors he helped force open.

Raised in Durham, North Carolina, Talley eventually became one of fashion journalism’s towering figures, working with Diana Vreeland at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute before holding positions at Interview, Women’s Wear Daily and eventually Vogue. At Vogue, he became the publication’s first Black male creative director and later served as editor-at-large.

His influence extended far beyond his unmistakable capes, caftans and larger-than-life personality. Talley consistently used his position inside an overwhelmingly white luxury fashion establishment to champion Black designers and Black creativity, including names and brands such as Dapper Dan, Phat Farm, Billionaire Boys Club and Rocawear.

Emory told GQ that two qualities especially stand out when he considers Talley’s legacy: “endurance” and “poise. That makes Denim Tears an especially fitting partner. Emory founded the label in 2019 around the idea of using fashion to explore the Black American experience. Its Cotton Wreath motif, perhaps the brand’s most recognizable graphic, transformed the complicated history of cotton in America into a visual symbol that has since become ubiquitous in streetwear.

Denim Tears’ ongoing relationship with Levi’s helped push the label further into the mainstream, while subsequent projects with names including Dior, Stüssy and Comme des Garçons expanded its reach. Along the way, Emory has turned Denim Tears into one of the most recognizable contemporary labels operating at the intersection of streetwear, history and Black cultural storytelling.

In that sense, the Talley collaboration feels especially fitting. Both Talley and Emory have used fashion as something bigger than clothing—a vehicle for Black history, identity and visibility. The Denim Tears Fall/Winter 2026 collection featuring André Leon Talley is being released across five separate drops. The first arrived August 14 and is available to shop now through Denim Tears’ website and its African Diaspora Goods store at 176 Spring Street in New York City, with additional releases scheduled throughout the season.

Peep the entire collection below.