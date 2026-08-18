‘I’m About To Come To Memphis’ — Claressa Shields Threatens To Fight GloRilla’s Sister BroRilla In Wild Viral Feud

Source: Chad Salvador / Getty Could boxing champ Claressa Shields be stepping into the ring with GloRilla’s sister, Victoria “BroRilla” Woods soon? The internet began to speculate after the two ladies got into a heated internet fight over the weekend. The spat began after BroRilla recently took to social media to explain why Claressa Shields had been getting on her nerves. “Claressa Shields irritates the f—k out of me,” BroRilla said about the boxer, who recently scored a sixth-round TKO victory over Australia’s Kaye Scott on Aug. 15 in Atlanta, reclaiming the WBC and WBA middleweight world titles. “Who told you you was a bad-ass b—h? Like, you look like Serena Williams… and if that hoe ever try to fight me, she going to jail.” RELATED CONTENT: Is Claressa Shields Officially The GOAT Of Women’s Boxing? BroRilla also criticized Shields for getting into online arguments while defending her relationship with rapper Papoose, accusing the boxer of “trying too much.” She then took another shot at Shields’ relationship, claiming she didn’t look better than Papoose’s estranged wife, Remy Ma. Papoose and Claressa Shields reportedly began dating around September 2024, one year before the rapper filed for divorce from Remy.

Claressa Shields had this to say to GloRilla’s sister. It didn’t take long for the video to reach Shields, who wasted no time firing back at BroRilla. During an Instagram Live session, Shields responded with a threat of violence while also taking aim at BroRilla’s appearance, family drama and budding rap career. “I don’t know you, but let me tell you something. That’s why you turned into a boy because you ugly. BroRilla I already gave your b— ass a pass…you went against your own sister,” she said. Shields was referring to BroRilla’s public fallout with her sister, GloRilla. In February, BroRilla took to Instagram to accuse GloRilla of not financially supporting their family, which the “Tomorrow 2” hitmaker firmly denied. Shields also mocked BroRilla’s aspiring rap career, referencing the diss track she released in May, titled “Therapy” (or “Therapy Session”), which was aimed at her sister. “You BroRilla are not entitled to your sister’s money and b— you can’t rap… go and find a real talent!” Shields then escalated the situation with a direct threat. “I’m a come to Memphis and beat your ass, b—h,” Shields added. “I’m getting ready to lose weight (for my fight) and you want to f—k with me? I’m about to come to Memphis and beat you the f—k up. Call the police.”