Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

Last Saturday marked the first time we’ve seen the Panthers starters play since the playoff game against Los Angeles back in January. Panthers legend turned ESPN NFL Analyst Steve Smith Sr joined Kyle Bailey to give his takeaways from the game from the starters to the depth players.

When asked if this game felt similar to Frank Reich’s first preseason game as HC back in 2023 Steve doesn’t think the end result will be the same as it was in 2023 as he thinks part of the struggles had to do with still being a young team and young teams can be inconsistent and the offensive struggles has to be blamed on everyone and it seemed like the guys were not prepared for the intensity that Buffalo brought.

Steve would go on to explain why he’s glad the starters will play again this Friday in Jacksonville, and why the offensive play calling looked so different from the Hall of Fame Game.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION WITH KYLE BAILEY HERE:

Steve Smith Sr Reacts To The Panthers Performance In Buffalo was originally published on wfnz.com