Kanye West Fans Keep Ranking His Eras Based On His Album Releases & Here’s How We See It

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Kanye West has never been an artist who lets fans agree on anything for too long. From reinventing the sound of Hip-Hop to turning album rollouts into full-scale cultural events, Ye has built a catalog that practically invites debate. Now, fans are putting his eras head to head. Check out his eras ranked based on his album releases and how we see it inside.

In a since-deleted post on X, Kanye declared that Ye is “waaaay better” than My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Naturally, the internet had thoughts. As reported by HipHopDX, fans were quick to push back, with one poll reportedly giving My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy more than 78 percent of the vote.

And honestly, we get why.

Ye is one of Kanye’s most complicated projects. Released in 2018, the seven song album feels intimate, unfinished and deeply tied to the personal chaos surrounding its creation. “Ghost Town” remains a standout, but compared with the cinematic ambition of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, it is understandable why fans place the latter higher.

That conversation becomes even more interesting when you look at how Kanye’s albums represent different eras of his artistry. The College Dropout introduced a hungry, relatable Kanye who challenged what a rapper was supposed to talk about. Graduation transformed him into a stadium level superstar. 808s & Heartbreak changed the emotional language of Hip-Hop, while Yeezus pushed experimentation to an abrasive extreme.

Then came My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, the album that many consider his definitive masterpiece.

Complex has similarly placed My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy at the top of its Kanye catalog, followed by Graduation, Watch the Throne and Yeezus. Its ranking also places Ye toward the bottom, alongside more divisive releases like Jesus Is King, Vultures 1, Vultures 2 and Donda 2.

But fans are not simply arguing about albums. They are arguing about eras.

Across social media, listeners and fans continue to debate which version of Kanye was truly unmatched.

And maybe that is the point. Kanye’s catalog is so expansive that there is no universal answer. There is only the era that spoke to you most.

Looking at fan conversations, social media debates and longstanding critical rankings, some eras clearly stand above the rest. Here’s how we see Kanye’s best eras, based on the albums that defined them.