Stephen A. Smith Vs. NABJ: The ‘Thumbs Down’ Award Beef Explained

NABJ criticized Smith for a 'recurring pattern of disparaging commentary' toward prominent Black women.

Smith warned NABJ that he plans to turn the attention back towards the organization itself.

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

Stephen A. Smith found himself facing a new wave of criticism this weekend after the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) awarded him its annual “Thumbs Down” Award on Aug. 15. The ESPN First Take host was singled out over what the organization described as a recurring pattern of disparaging commentary involving prominent Black women in politics, sports and media.

Why Did Stephen A. Smith Receive the NABJ’s “Thumbs Down” Award?

According to the NABJ, the “Thumbs Down” Award is given to an individual or organization whose reporting, commentary, photography or other work is considered especially insensitive, racist or stereotypical toward the Black community, or whose practices conflict with the organization’s goals.

The award was presented during the NABJ’s Salute to Excellence Awards Gala at its annual convention. The organization said Smith had established a “recurring public pattern” of “disparaging commentary” directed at prominent Black women.

“Such commentary reinforces harmful narratives, undermines fair and respectful representation of Black women in public discourse, and stands in direct conflict with NABJ’s long-standing commitment to accurate, responsible and inclusive portrayals of Black communities,” the organization said of its decision during the convention.

Smith, however, made it clear that he had no intention of accepting the criticism quietly.

Stephen A. Smith Fires Back: “Now y’all started something.”

After news of the award surfaced, Smith responded on X, signaling that the NABJ should expect a response from him.

“This is the epitome of Christmas arriving early,” Smith wrote. “The @NABJ wants to call folks out, fine! You had your turn, now mine is coming. And make no mistake… I’m coming.”

Smith then warned that he planned to turn the attention back toward the organization itself.

“Let’s see who REALLY deserves a Thumbs Down award when it comes to the Black Community, after I say my piece!” Smith wrote. “Remember @NABJ, you asked for it. I’ve shut my mouth for years. Now y’all started something.”

Smith was not the only person or organization to receive the controversial honor.

According to Washington Association of Black Journalists President Phil Lewis, the NABJ also presented “Thumbs Down” awards to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, CBS News, DuJuan McCoy, the owner and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting and WISH-TV, and The Washington Post.

What began as an awards ceremony therefore quickly became another public controversy involving Smith, who made it clear that he believes the NABJ may have opened the door to a much larger confrontation.

Smith’s Previous Controversies Involving Black Women.

The NABJ’s decision comes after several high-profile incidents involving Smith and prominent Black women.

In 2025, Smith attracted widespread attention after criticizing U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas over her political style and how she “expresses herself.” Smith later apologized for his comments.

He also faced backlash that same year after going after his former ESPN colleague Cari Champion. Champion co-hosted First Take alongside Smith and Skip Bayless from 2012 to 2015.

In a fiery response on his program, Smith blasted Champion after she publicly questioned whether he maintained the same critical “energy” for Michelle Beadle as he did for Black women. Champion accused Smith of applying a double standard, questioning why he appeared to direct particularly harsh criticism toward Black women such as Representative Jasmine Crockett, Michelle Obama, herself and Jemele Hill while not bringing the same “energy” or “smoke” toward Beadle, who criticized Smith over his endorsement deal with Papaya Gaming, a mobile gaming company that was facing a federal lawsuit over allegations involving deceptive marketing and rigged games. She described the partnership as “gross,” according to Front Office Sports.

Smith and the NABJ Were Once on Good Terms.

The latest dispute is particularly notable because Smith and the NABJ were working together publicly just one year ago.

In 2025, Smith and ESPN’s First Take were among the biggest attractions at the NABJ Convention in Cleveland. The program broadcast live from the Huntington Convention Center before a large audience as the organization celebrated its anniversary.

Smith and other media personalities also participated in programming designed for aspiring journalists, including discussions, advice sessions and question-and-answer opportunities with students.

The appearance followed another prominent NABJ collaboration in 2024, when First Take broadcast live from the organization’s convention in Chicago. That event featured guests including Chance the Rapper and Chicago Bears stars Caleb Williams and D.J. Moore.

That history makes the latest development even more striking. A year after Smith and First Take were featured prominently at the NABJ’s convention, the organization has now placed him among the recipients of its “Thumbs Down” award. And judging from Smith’s response, the controversy may be far from over.

SEE MORE:

Stephen A. Smith Spent Years Auditioning For NABJ’s Thumbs Down Award

The Receipts: Stephen A. Smith Earned That NABJ Thumbs Down Award [Op-Ed]

Stephen A. Smith Vs. NABJ: The ‘Thumbs Down’ Award Beef Explained was originally published on newsone.com